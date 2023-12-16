'We'll keep expanding:' The future looks bigger for Wallerawang business

LUKE and Jenny Curran have only recently moved their Wallerawang Bakery business into a bigger premises.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
But they're not done yet.
"We'll keep expanding. Luke wants to, in the new year or a bit later, do some late nights as well," Ms Curran said.
Mr Curran said the bakery will "just do burger and chip packs first and see how that goes and work up from there".
"We're trying not to do too much at the start and just ease into it," he said.
The couple took the reins of the business in 2007 from Mr Curran's grandparents, who opened the bakery in 1996.
The bakery opened for trade in its new building in the village on November 21, five years after the Currans decided a bigger space was needed for customers to eat in.
The new premises is a significantly larger space with a shed design and timber feature walls, giving a country bakery feel.
According to the Currans, trade has been strong.
"We'll be doing our thing, then you look up and they're lined up out the door, and then you catch up ... out the door again. It's been incredibly busy," Ms Curran said.
And as for the most popular menu items?
"Vanilla slice in the cakes, and people love cheese and bacon and curry pies," Mr Curran said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.