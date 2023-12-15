We're a town of historic hotels. Drink it in

YOU don't have to be a pub person to appreciate the importance of the historic giants that are dotted around the Bathurst CBD.
The Family, Victoria, Dudley, Railway, Knickerbocker and all the others standing proudly on our inner streets don't just add to the city's architectural character, they provide hospitality jobs and much-needed dining and drinking options when Bathurst hosts the big influx of visitors that comes with major events.
For a sense of what it looks like when these gargantuan operations fold, locals need only gaze to the east, where a number of pubs have closed in Lithgow in recent years, creating long dead spots in the town's winding main street.
Bathurst is lucky to have a pub to suit every crowd - the tradies, the uni students, the 1am dancers, the 6pm diners, the families, the sports fanatics - and the city is lucky to have entrepreneurs and experienced hospitality operators who continue to maintain, refurbish and refresh these buildings.
The latest are Andrew and Sarah Carson, who were most recently running pubs in Mudgee but are now the owners of the Tattersalls (formerly Elephant and Castle) in Keppel Street.
When they talked to the Advocate recently at the end of a long renovation, they showed not only a keen knowledge of the pub's history (which stretches back to 1849), but a clear idea of its future.
"We want a place where we would take our family, our kids, for lunch or dinner," Mr Carson told the Advocate.
"I think that was a big thing for us: to have spaces where families could bring their kids like we would do."
Having made it to the other side of their renovation, they said they were looking forward to letting locals see the results of those efforts.
And that's the thing with pubs: unlike other commercial buildings, hotels in a country community have an unorthodox ownership system.
Yes, they are owned legally by the person (or persons) who put the money up. But they are also owned, in part, by lots of other people: the regulars at the bar, the heritage fanatic, the person who considers the beer garden an extension of their loungeroom, the early morning walker who goes past each day and admires the grand facade.
With the silly season upon us, let's raise a glass (non-alcoholic if that's preferable) to the pubs of Bathurst and the people who act as their custodians.
We'd be poorer - and thirstier - for their loss.
