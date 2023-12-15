It looks like there's some respite from the heat ahead

AFTER a long hot period across Bathurst, there might just be a slight respite from it all before Christmas.
According to Weatherzone's official weather station at the Bathurst Airport, the city has endured plus 30 conditions every day since December 5.
During that spell of hot weather, the maximum temperature was 36.9 on December 9.
But according to Weatherzone's forecast, the temperature is set to hit a high of just 29 on Saturday, December 16.
But the hot weather will be back straight away, with a high of 32 on December 17, followed by 35 and 36 in the two following days.
There seems to be some respite from the hot weather, however, later in the week.
Rain is forecast on December 20, with a high of 27 degrees, followed by another high of 27 the following day.
Bathurst is almost five degrees its long term average maximum (26.9) for December in 2023, with a current average of 31.6.
The city is over three degrees above its long term average minimum (11.7) for December in 2023 too, with a current average of 14.9
