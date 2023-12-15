An early Christmas gift for Bathurst CBD motorists

A BUSY central business district intersection has reopened following nearly two months of construction.
Traffic was able to flow through the upgraded intersection of William and Keppel streets on Friday, December 15.
Bathurst Regional Council commenced work at the intersection in late October, 2023 after receiving $235,000 in Black Spot funding to improve safety.
It was advised the project would take six to 10 weeks to complete, with the intersection to be fully closed for up to six weeks.
The list of works carried out to improve safety included:
Prior to work starting, Cr Warren Aubin said the main purpose of the upgrade was to slow down traffic on the approach to the roundabout, given the pedestrian activity in the area.
