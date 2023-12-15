An early Christmas gift for Bathurst CBD motorists

Removal and replacement of the existing centre island apron with a larger apron. The central landscaped part of the centre island will remain unchanged.

Removal and reconstruction of the northern, eastern, and southern kerb returns to remove slip lanes from all approaches and have single lane entry and exit on all four approaches.

Removal and reconstruction of all existing splitter islands to remove slip lanes (in conjunction with kerb return works) and increase pedestrian refuge space at crossings.

The centre island apron and kerb return reconstruction works include level adjustments to improve drainage and road crossfall.

Milling of existing asphalt and placement of new asphalt to match the new centre island and kerb return alignment/levels and provide a smooth and high grip driving surface.