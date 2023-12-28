'You haven't learnt': Magistrate gives man one last chance as well as a warning

A MAN'S decision to drive in the early hours after several whiskey and Cokes has put him on the path to prison.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Daniel Robert Greening, 26, of Hope Street, Bathurst, was in Bathurst Local Court on December 13, 2023, where he pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving.
Police documents before the court said Greening was driving a 2011 purple XR6 ute along George Street in Bathurst at around 2am on November 4, 2023 when he was stopped by police for random testing.
While speaking with Greening, officers said they could smell alcohol on his breath.
He gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol, was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where police said he told them he had seven short glasses of Jack Daniel's and Coke the previous night.
While in police custody, Greening gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.167.
THE court heard during Greening's sentencing - where he represented himself - that this was his third PCA matter, which came as a concern for Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, though she noted challenges he had faced in his life.
"No-one comes to court with these problems without a serious background; this has led you to make these bad decisions," Ms Ellis said.
After determining that the Section 5 threshold had been crossed, meaning the court had to consider jail, Ms Ellis said she would offer Greening a chance.
He was placed on an intensive correction order (ICO) for 12 months.
"You haven't learnt from the first two drink-driving charges on your record," Ms Ellis said.
"You must understand this is a term of imprisonment. It is expected that you will do as I say."
As a condition of the ICO, Greening must abstain from alcohol for the entire period.
He was also disqualified from driving for eight months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, Greening must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 24 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.