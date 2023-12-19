Cafe Viva is able to expand thanks to newly-awarded grant

BELOVED business Café Viva will be getting an upgrade that will lead to an expanded menu for its customers.
The business, run by disability support agency Vivability, was the recipient of a $40,000 grant from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation on December 14, 2023.
The grant will enable Vivability to upgrade the café's kitchen, which is located in the grounds of the Catholic cathedral.
With a better-equipped kitchen, Café Viva will be able to expand its operations.
The Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation funding was warmly welcomed by Vivability's social enterprises manager, April See, who thanked the foundation for its contribution.
"Once complete, this upgrade will provide us with a huge scope to expand our customer offer and menu, with a focus on providing more employment opportunities for people living with disability," she said.
Café Viva is not only a hot spot for people in Bathurst looking for a coffee, but it has become an invaluable way to equip people with disabilities with the skills they need to work in hospitality.
Those skills then enable them to become great employees and, for themselves, become financially independent.
"This project is important because it really changes the lives of our team," Ms See said.
"Our existing team members often speak of their financial independence, meaningful friendships and contributions to our community gained through their roles at the café.
"We could not be more proud of our team and we are so excited to welcome new employees into our space."
Café Viva opened its doors in September, 2022.
Since then, improvements have been made to enhance the experience for customers, such as the addition of an awning, an indoor dining and gallery space, and the introduction of the weekly Big Lunch.
The announcement of funding for Café Viva's new kitchen came the day after Bathurst Regional Council selected Vivability to be the tenant for the old ambulance station.
Vivability's plans for the historic building include a second café that will morph into a cocktail bar at night.
Like Café Viva, the new hospitality venture will employ people with disabilities.
