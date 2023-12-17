Taking the pledge: This is why Mick is part of Skillset campaign

WINPART Group director Mick Winwood-Smith says there is a good reason for his organisation pledging an apprenticeship in 2024.
"We know placing people into apprenticeships develops the next generation of our workforce and future leaders," he said.
"We are also looking to grow the mechanical services area of our business, so developing qualified tradespeople is crucial to our growth."
Winpart Group - made up of Midstate Freight, W-S Parcels and W-S Logistics - is a host employer for Skillset in Bathurst.
"Skillset have been able to find us candidates during the recruitment process that have a keen interest in starting a career in heavy vehicle and light vehicle mechanics," he said.
Winpart's support is being highlighted by Skillset as it announces its latest initiative, the Pledge An Apprentice campaign.
The training and recruitment organisation - which bought the former NAB building in the CBD earlier this year - says its representatives will be out in the community to "showcase the benefits of hiring apprentices and trainees, as well as sharing success stories of businesses that have embraced apprenticeships".
Skillset CEO Narelle Stocks said the campaign will also provide resources and insights to guide businesses in creating effective apprenticeship programs.
"Apprenticeships allow businesses to increase their skills base but also help create the foundation for much-needed skills for the future, so we're hoping local businesses get behind our campaign," she said.
Skillset featured prominently at the recent 2023 Apprentice Employment Network NSW and ACT Awards, winning the excellence in group training and apprentice of the year awards.
