Have a look at the eight-bedroom Orange home that has a new owner after four decades

AN historic Orange home dating back more than 150 years has been sold.
For the past four decades, Ernest Shave and his wife Gwenda have resided at 60 Byng Street.
Mr Shave, who in 2023 was awarded an OAM as part of the King's Birthday Honours, said they had treasured their time in the home.
But as the couple got older, their desire to downsize grew. So, for the past few years they have tried their best to sell the house without success.
"That's what happens with big houses in Orange," Mr Shave said on the time taken to find a new owner.
"Both my wife and I, at our age, consider it an appropriate time to move on, even though we've enjoyed 43 years at this magnificent federation home."
But after many an attempt, the couple finally succeeded with contracts exchanged on Thursday, December 14.
Mr Shave said the deal had been in the works for "about six weeks".
"The buyer has been trying to sell his home in Sydney and he's now achieved that, so he was able to complete the contract," he added.
In April 2023, the eight-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which includes its own backyard tennis court, was listed for sale with a price guide of $4.2 million.
The most recent attempt saw the property listed for $3.9 million.
While Mr Shave declined to reveal the exact amount the Sydney buyer purchased the home for, he confirmed it was for "over $3 million".
"The buyer's been very confident all along. He's had heritage people and architects look at it, so we thought he was pretty serious," Mr Shave said.
"His plans are to retain the heritage status of the building. He's keen to keep the building in heritage condition."
So what now for Mr and Mrs Shave?
Well, the couple have purchased another house in Orange and will be moving in February.
Now they are faced with the daunting task of clearing out decades' worth of collectibles and furniture.
Asked if they would be holding a garage sale to clear out some of the items they will be unable to take with them, Mr Shave said: "We've been here 43 years and have 25 rooms of antique furniture and collectibles and it's not all going to go into our new house.
"People can contact us and buy some furniture."
