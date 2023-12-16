Man dies, others taken to hospital after van crash at Orange

A MAN has died following a fatal two-vehicle crash in Orange.
At about 12.20pm on Saturday, December 16, emergency services were called to Moulder Street near the corner of Anson Street.
On arrival, officers attached to Central West Police District were told a white van had lost control at a roundabout before crashing into a parked black ute.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the driver of the van; however, the 49-year-old-man died at the scene.
A male passenger was treated and then taken to Orange Hospital in a stable condition.
Three occupants in the parked ute suffered minor injuries and were taken to Orange Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene has been established.
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information on the incident or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
