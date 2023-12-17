Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Council

Council decides how much it's willing to contribute to multi-storey car park

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 18 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A REVEALING letter has detailed potential car parking arrangements for the proposed integrated medical centre, including how much money Bathurst Regional Council (BRC) will contribute.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.