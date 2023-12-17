Council decides how much it's willing to contribute to multi-storey car park

A REVEALING letter has detailed potential car parking arrangements for the proposed integrated medical centre, including how much money Bathurst Regional Council (BRC) will contribute.
Council has adopted a statement of intent to enter an agreement with the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre Pty Ltd (BIMC), finalising the document during confidential deliberations at the December 13, 2023 ordinary meeting.
The statement of intent outlines the plans for the multi-storey car park in George Street that would support the medical centre.
Council intends to contribute net $5 million toward the car park project, which would be payable at the completion of the new building and registration of the part building strata scheme.
Council plans to allocate existing loans for infrastructure awaiting matching funds as the initial source of funding for council's contribution towards the car park.
The source of funds would be reviewed when it's time for council to pay up.
There is also an in principle agreement, subject to further negotiation, to transfer a land title to BIMC to allow for the construction of the multi-storey car park.
Council requires to be granted a first registered mortgage interest over the relevant area of land, estimated to be 4891 square metres.
The remainder of the land will remain in council's ownership.
While council is prepared to contribute $5 million towards the car park, it will be BIMC that is responsible for constructing the new building and all parking spaces, roadworks, landscaping and associated works external to the building.
Subject to satisfactory completion of the building and registration of a part building strata scheme over the building, council would become the owner of a stratum lot within the scheme of at least 256 publicly available parking spaces.
Council has said at least another 155 parking spaces are to be available in other stratum lots within the car park.
Council also plans to further negotiate with BIMC for the provision of an additional 170 publicly available parking spaces in other stratum lots.
The remaining land owned by council must contain no less than 69 parking spaces, and will include landscaping, roadways and associated works.
The car park is set to contain some permit-only parking, with council agreeing for there to be 90 spaces reserved for permit parking in addition to the spaces available to the public.
Currently, both timed and all-day public car parking in the Bathurst CBD is free.
But it's possible that parking spaces in the multi-storey car park, if the development is approved, could require payment.
"BRC reserves the sole right to determine the relative proportions of timed and all day parking for those spaces that are available to the public and whether a fee for parking is applied," the statement of intent reads.
Council plans to investigate paid all-day parking, as well as review the proportion and distribution of timed and all day parking across the CBD.
The statement of intent marks an important step forward in the plans for the BIMC development.
A development application for the integrated medical centre and car park has yet to be lodged, but it is understood to be well advanced.
