Off to market for those last-minute Christmas gifts

ANOTHER year of Bathurst Farmers Markets is over and done with, after the Lions Club of Bathurst held its final event of 2023 on Saturday, December 16.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It was an opportunity for people to purchase some fresh produce for around the house, as well as any last-minute Christmas gifts.
Many people took up the opportunity to browse the stalls outside and in the pavilion.
The aim of the monthly market is to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West regions.
People were able to find things like fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, gourmet sauces and marinade, cakes, cheeses, honey, soap and other beauty products.
There were also stalls selling fresh snacks and coffee to keep people satiated while they wandered through Bathurst Showground.
The Bathurst Farmers Market will return in 2024, with the first event to be held on Saturday, January 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.