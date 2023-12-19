Plans for Telstra facility expansion in Glanmire approved

A TELSTRA telecommunications facilities has been given the green light to expand.
A development application (DA) was approved in December, 2023, permitting Telstra to install a new controlled environmental vault (CEV) adjacent to its existing exchanged building off Brewongle Lane, in Glanmire.
CEVs are mini exchanges in the form of equipment shelters, which are critical to the functioning of the fibre network.
The CEVs amplify signal strength to the network to mitigate any transmission inefficiencies along the network.
Telstra recently conducted a review of its network, which identified the need for the new CEV at the Glanmire building.
The new CEV was proposed by Telstra to be located on the eastern side of the property and the Telstra exchange, with its entrance facing towards Dunn Street.
The CEV would be 6500mm long, 7800 wide and 3577mm high.
A permanent on-site generator was also proposed to be installed in the DA.
The generator ensures the network can remain online during maintenance and outage periods.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), prepared on behalf of Telstra by Catalyst ONE, the development won't conflict with surrounding land uses.
"The development ensures that telecommunications infrastructure and services are provided in an efficient and cost-effective manner to meet community needs, whilst having a minimal impact on the amenity of the area," the document reads.
"The subject site is suitable for the proposed development, which demonstrates compliance with all relevant legislation and guidelines."
The work is estimated to come at a cost of around $650,000.
