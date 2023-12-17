Bathurst sides packed together on BOIDC ladder following Colts win

IN the cricket bragging rights battle between Orange and Bathurst the latter is currently running second... by quite a distance.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
As the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition goes into the Christmas break the four Bathurst clubs will all be playing catch up, as they play second fiddle to Orange's trio of teams at the top of the table.
City Colts' two wicket win over St Pat's Old Boys, Bathurst City's 42 run defeat to Orange City and CYMS' dominant win over the previously unbeaten Cavaliers on Saturday has left Cavs (39) headlining a runaway Orange crew along with CYMS (36) and the Warriors (32).
There's just three points separate the four Bathurst clubs.
St Pat's (22), Rugby Union (20), Colts (20) and Redbacks (19) will be trying to separate themselves early in the piece when play resumes next month.
Saturday was a vital win for a Colts side coming into the game off a humiliating defeat to Rugby a week earlier.
It was a strong team effort from Colts as they chased down the Saints' total of 175 with an over and two wickets in hand at the Sportsground.
Four Colts players finished with two wickets each, with opener Dave Henderson (2-23) the best of the bunch alongside Gardner, Greg Donaldson and returning player Israel Symmington.
"It was a great little early Christmas present," Henderson said of the win.
"It was a really good game, where no-one really dominated. It was great to get the job done.
"Last week was a bit demoralising, to say the least. When you're missing two of the best cricketers around [Russ Gardner and Dan Casey] that puts a fair dint in your side, but we had to put that behind us a start fresh in this game - which we did."
Opener Bailey Brien (44) top scored for Pat's after winning the toss and electing to bat while Connor Slattery (40) also contributed well.
It was looking worrisome for Colts when they were 7-118 in response but Connor Brown (18 not out) and Greg Donaldson's (35) eighth wicket stand of 53 runs turned the game back in their favour.
"There was a critical partnership between Connor Brown and Greg Donaldson that got us home," Henderson said.
"Connor's effort showed maturity and what we can look forward to in the future, and Greg showed us what he can do too. We've been looking for that sort of finisher.
"They did a great job together."
Slattery (3-35) completed a strong all-round effort with the Saints' leading bowling figures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.