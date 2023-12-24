BUSS celebrates Christmas with a lunchtime barbecue

THE Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) gathered to celebrate the festive season on Sunday, December 17.
A Christmas barbecue was held behind the Bathurst Uniting Church, giving people involved with BUSS the opportunity to share a meal and a few laughs.
In addition to delicious food, the festivities included dressing up in red, green, bells and bows, and pulling apart Christmas crackers.
There was also musical entertainment provided by the Music BUSS group, who sang and played various instruments.
It was a great way for people to celebrate the festive season and the end of what was a very busy year for BUSS.
The Western Advocate attended to capture the fun.
Scroll through the photos above to see the faces of people enjoying the Christmas barbecue.
