Rescuing stranded assets: December proves the turning point for William Street

SECURING a tenant for the former ambulance station serves as a beacon of hope for another historic building in William Street.
Vivability will be taking over the former home base for paramedics and is now negotiating the terms of a lease with Bathurst Regional Council.
The disability support agency intends to use the site as a location for its day programs, and will also turn part of the building into a cafe that morphs into a cocktail bar in the evenings.
Mayor Jess Jennings sees Vivability's tenancy as a positive for the landmark central business district building, which has been vacant since mid 2019.
"It's certainly fantastic news for Bathurst and I'm particularly glad that such a community-minded organisation in Vivability is taking it over," he said.
"I see this as step one in revitalising the entire CBD of Bathurst.
"It's a highly strategic location and bringing it to life is going to be great for the entrance to William Street."
But, importantly, the securing a tenant that will revitalise this building gives council hope that something similar can be achieved on the next block up of William Street, where the old TAFE building continues to sit empty.
Cr Jennings is more determined than ever to see that precinct redeveloped and activated.
With an unsolicited proposal landing on the table in December, 2023, council is the closest it has been in years to achieving just that.
"[The old ambulance station tenancy] gives me a lot of hope and courage that Bathurst is on the cusp of gaining enough momentum to see the ambulance station, the TAFE building, the headmaster's site, all become activated community areas, with both community and commercial mixed use functions," Cr Jennings said.
"The TAFE building has been an albatross around Bathurst's neck for about a decade.
"I was one of the councillors who voted to take it over for $1 and it's done nothing but cost us money since then, and the prospect of having an outside entity respect its heritage and bring it to contemporary use is extremely exciting."
Cr Jennings said addressing these stranded assets were key priorities for him when he became mayor, which is why there has been some more movement on this front since he took the reins in September, 2023.
"I've made it clear to senior staff that activating these stranded assets is a priority of mine, so we've reshuffled work schedules to some extent to get that priority clearly delivered," he said.
"Depending on how things pan out over the next six months, I won't be just sitting back on the ambulance station and the TAFE building. I think there's other areas and assets that need to be activated, like McPhillamy Park, for example."
