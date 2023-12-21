Interest rate rises lead to 'death by a thousand cuts' for local homeowners

CHRISTMAS - it's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for those coping with significant interest rate rises, it's been anything but.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And, for those who settled on a low fixed interest rate when purchasing a home a few years ago, and are now moving to a significantly higher variable rate, this has been especially true.
In May, 2022, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that they were lifting rates from a historical low of 0.10 per cent per annum to 0.35 percent per annum - their first rate increase since November 2010.
Since then, the RBA has announced 12 more rate rises of varying percentages, taking the cash rate to 4.35 per cent, which has been almost detrimental for some home owners.
Tallying up the rate rises with general increases in cost of living, electricity prices, groceries, and petrol, Sebastian Black and Aoife Keane have been left considering their priorities.
"I think the expression that you're only three bad months away from losing everything, it very much feels, for us, that we're moving a lot closer to that direction," Mr Black said.
The couple, who purchased a two-bedroom unit in 2020, were paying an estimated $1000 per month as mortgage repayments.
Prior to the transition to a variable interest rate, 50 per cent of this total was being deducted directly from the loan.
Now, approximately 90 per cent of the total payments made is used purely to pay off the interest accrued.
"Once the interest has been deducted from the monthly payments, each month we pay off the equivalent of less than $100 on the loan," Mr Black said.
And, though the couple are still able to afford their mortgage repayments as their original loan was quite low comparably, it has still significantly impacted the way they live their lives.
"There's kind of just general instability with everything, there's the cost of living which is constantly becoming worse and worse, and then on top of that, it depends on what the Reserve Bank announces," Mr Black said.
"But, the best way to describe it, because everything has been so uncertain ... if things continue at the current rate, it's going to be more of a 'death by 1000 cuts' situation."
Prior to these increases, the couple were happily putting money away in savings, as well as contributing to the mortgage while still having some money spare for life's luxuries.
Now, this is no-longer the case.
"We are kind of reaching a point now where it is going bill to bill," Mr Black said.
"We're managing to still cover that, but as we prepare for each coming bill, by the time we pay that one, the next one is there to receive the next solid chunk."
And the couple fear that if interest rates continue to increase, they wouldn't be able to continue with the current trajectory.
"If it were to be this high all the time, I don't think we would outlast it," Ms Keane said.
For now, the pair are just hoping that 2024 brings with it the slightest reprieve, for interest rates, and general cost of living alike.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.