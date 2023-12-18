Remember the ambitious zipline plan near Lithgow? Well, it's hit a big snag

AN ambitious adventure attraction within an hour-and-a-half of Bathurst that was to have included Australia's longest zipline is facing changes.
The NSW Coalition Government announced $50 million in funding in November 2021 to transform part of the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area, near Lithgow, into what it said would be a new eco-tourism and adventure destination.
The Lost City Adventure Experience, the government said at the time, would include Australia's longest zipline, an elevated canyon walk and a "via ferrata" protected rock-climbing route employing steel cables, rungs or ladders.
In an update on the project at the end of 2022, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the new infrastructure was being established in a partnership between the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and family adventure tourism organisation Experience Co.
The Coalition has since lost office, however, and new state Environment Minister Penny Sharpe says she has listened to the community and has scrapped a plan to build the zipline.
Environmental groups - who initiated court action over the issue and proposed accommodation leases - say the move would mean instead of it being seen as a tourism theme park, the area's rock formations would be celebrated.
WILDERNESS Australia spokesman, Blue Mountains-based Keith Muir, said the 900-metre zipline plan is not completely dead in the water.
"The minister has said no, but it is still sitting in the Plan of Management," he told the Blue Mountains Gazette.
"It could go ahead under another government. All it would need is a lease.
"I am happy, though, that this government had made that decision."
The previous Coalition government's Lost City Adventure project was part of a plan to bring 200,000 extra tourists annually to the Lithgow region as it transitions from its mining and logging history.
Mr Muir is hopeful that the "tourism Luna Park" idea never returns.
The government has, however, continued to negotiate a lease to build "low impact" eco-cabins nearby.
It is associated with the Wollemi Great Walk as part of a multi-day hike.
A National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said: "While the adopted Plan of Management for the Gardens of Stone SCA does permit adventure experiences at Lost City, any future proposal would need to go through a new process, including the public exhibition of a notice of intent to lease, consideration of community input and rigorous environmental assessment and approval."
Ms Sharpe said the new plan with "no zipline, no via ferrata" offered a network of visitor infrastructure across the Gardens of Stone reserves including mountain biking tracks, shared walking and cycling pathways, road upgrades, eight new lookouts, day use areas and a drive-in family friendly camping ground.
The government republished the Notice of Intent to grant a lease for guided walking opportunities and low impact cabins in the new Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area in November and said it welcomed community input.
"These significant investments will support Lithgow as a tourist destination. We welcome community input on the proposed plan," she said.
National Parks and Wildlife Service's Blue Mountains branch director David Crust said the Lost City Walking Track is now underway.
He said the family friendly walking track will be accessible via two-wheel-drive, with a car park and facilities, and visitor interpretations that tell the story of the area's rich biodiversity and colourful mining history.
Planning is underway for a number of the other activities.
"The transformation ... from a former state forest to a protected reserve over the last 18 months has been remarkable," he said.
"It's exciting to see extensive park planning, design and consultation come to life, while supporting natural and cultural values and delivering opportunities for the visitors of tomorrow."
NPWS said it had started construction of walking tracks and is delivering an extensive program of establishment works at the new reserve, including road upgrades, feral animal and weed control and rubbish removal.
Due to works, including road and fire trail repairs, some areas will be temporarily closed to visitors.
