Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Erratic driver who hit concrete barrier north of Bathurst said he was tired

By Court Reporter
January 1 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN whose licence was suspended on the spot due to his driving told police he was pretty tired when they caught up with him north of Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.