Erratic driver who hit concrete barrier north of Bathurst said he was tired

A MAN whose licence was suspended on the spot due to his driving told police he was pretty tired when they caught up with him north of Bathurst.
Prableen Singh, 19, of Bentinck Street, Bathurst, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on December 13, 2023 after he had pleaded guilty to driving in a dangerous manner.
Police documents tendered to the court said reports came in of a white Volkswagen truck driving in an erratic manner along Sofala Road between Ilford and Sofala at about 10am on November 7, 2023.
The reports said the driver - later identified as Singh - had swerved onto the wrong side of the road, having several near misses before hitting a concrete dividing barrier.
Police attached to Bathurst Highway Patrol and general duties went looking for the vehicle and found it between Wattle Flat and Bathurst.
Singh was stopped after police said they saw his erratic driving.
He gave police his Indian Union Driving Licence and Singh said he had been delivering bread in Mudgee and "felt pretty tired", according to police.
He said he lived in Bathurst and "just wanted to go home".
Police said Singh admitted to hitting a concrete barrier, but said the the truck was fine.
Singh's licence was suspended on the spot.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Singh stood before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis as she read the elements of the charge in an open court.
"You drove into a concrete barrier, you were swerving onto the wrong side of the road, and at times, you were going all over the windy road," Ms Ellis said.
Ms Ellis noted this was Singh's first criminal matter, which meant jail would not be considered. She issued a year-long disqualification period instead.
"The disqualification is a large blow in a country town like Bathurst, but do not drive until you're eligible to get your licence back," Ms Ellis warned.
Singh was convicted of the charge.
