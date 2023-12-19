Council unlikely to take back city's New Year's Eve event in 2024

WILL Bathurst Regional Council resume its role as the host of Party in the Park in 2024?
If you ask mayor Jess Jennings, it's very unlikely.
Bathurst council scrapped the 2023 Party in the Park less than a month out from the event as a cost-saving measure amidst ongoing financial challenges.
Thankfully for community members, who always show up in their thousands on New Year's Eve, things turned around in a matter of days when business owners put up the money and expertise to deliver the event.
The event will go ahead on December 31, 2023 in Victoria Park, but what about the future?
Cr Jennings said no decision has been made at this time about 2024 and beyond, but he doesn't see council paying for the event again in the short term.
"It'll be defined in the coming budget period, in February and March, but my expectation is that in the short term council is still significantly cash constrained," he said.
"I don't think there'll be much appetite to include it [in the budget], given it was so quickly picked up and I am hearing there's sponsorship options into the future."
Potentially, he said, the private sector might want to take responsibility for the event moving forward anyway.
"It's yet to be clearly defined, but I'm hearing that the private sector may well want to continue delivering it in years to come, and, from a council perspective, I would welcome that," he said.
If that arrangement eventuates, it will be a better outcome for council and the community.
"It's a budget-saving measure for council on one hand, but that saving could also then potentially, once our budget is consolidated, then be spent in other areas," Cr Jennings said.
"Where there's a case where the private sector can deliver something because it has the capacity, and deliver it just as well, if not better, then I think the private sector is best placed to do that.
"Community events like that are a good example."
Council is saving approximately $45,000 by not hosting Party in the Park in 2023.
