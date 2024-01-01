After being stopped on William Street, driver ended up being taken to station

A WOMAN has been given a fine of more than $1500 after she was pulled over by police and given an oral fluid test for drugs.
Alicia Small, 31, of Dunoon Place, Abercrombie, was found guilty in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on December 13, 2023 of driving with drugs in her blood and while disqualified.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling the Bathurst area at around 9.30pm on July 18, 2023 when they saw a red Holden Commodore.
The vehicle - driven by Small - was stopped on William Street.
Small was given an oral fluid test which came back positive for methamphetamine, police said.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she gave a second positive test for meth.
The court heard Small's sample was later analysed forensically, which confirmed the positive reading for meth.
As Small left the station, police said they found her licence had been disqualified.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis noted Small had "various matters" on her criminal record before she read the charges aloud and found them proved.
Ms Ellis also mentioned in open court that Small had been disqualified from driving until June in 2025.
She was convicted and fined $1600.
Small's licence was also disqualified for a further eight months.
