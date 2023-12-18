Western Advocate
Eleven consecutive days over 30. Where's La Nina when you need it?

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated December 18 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
Storm clouds brewing near Eleven Mile Drive earlier this month. Picture by Jaimee Dries.
A COOL spell on the horizon will come as welcome relief after Bathurst chalked up 11 consecutive days of temperatures over 30 degrees.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

