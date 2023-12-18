Eleven consecutive days over 30. Where's La Nina when you need it?

A COOL spell on the horizon will come as welcome relief after Bathurst chalked up 11 consecutive days of temperatures over 30 degrees.
Saturday's 28.7 degrees - recorded at the Bathurst Airport weather station, where the figures are more complete - broke the spell after a hot run that began back on December 5 and which included a high of 36.9.
It's been a rude shock after the La Nina years, which included a cool December 2022 in which the temperature only got over 30 degrees four times (and the top for the month was 32.1) at the airport.
In fact, there were four days in December last year that didn't even crack 20 degrees and there was a low of 1.8 degrees one-third of the way through that month that would have had the city's backyard vegetable growers watching their plants nervously.
In contrast, December 2023 has featured a coldest start of 8.3 degrees and a coolest maximum of 25.9 degrees.
As always, though, it's worth looking west for an idea of real summer heat.
Dubbo has been above 30 degrees every day this month except for one and has had a hottest minimum of 23.1 degrees - the equivalent of a spring day in Bathurst.
The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast is for temperatures in the 20s for Bathurst from Wednesday and for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Bathurst Regional Council's latest reading, taken on December 12, showed Chifley Dam was at 99.3 per cent of capacity.
It continues an extraordinary run for the dam, which recently marked three consecutive years at capacity.
Temperatures recorded at Bathurst Airport
