Why do we import these things? Have a good look at our labour costs | Letter

RE: If imported solar panels are bad, what about imported cars? (letter, December 8).
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Graeme Smith quite correctly raises the issue of why do we import solar panels and electric cars (all cars!) and not manufacture them here?
The answer is borderline simple.
The cost of our labour alone is prohibitive. We need to add close to an additional 60 per cent to the hourly rate paid to an employee to cover the additional benefits.
So a $20/hour employee costs the employer around $32/hour and still there are "benefits" not included in this 60pc.
Then, in addition to that, try to find enough time in the day to put a dollar figure on the rapidly increasing fog of regulations (note: needing no legislative changes) imposed by the elite who claim to know more than the poor business owners still trying to remain viable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.