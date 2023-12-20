Hearts were racing as Brad and Ange crossed the finish line and said 'I do'

THEY say that good things come to those who wait, and this was certainly the case for Brad Shiels and Ange Massey.
Almost ten years ago, the pair went on their first date after being introduced by a mutual friend.
Unsure what to expect of the other, they instantly hit it off after discovering a shared love of Motorsport, with Brad being a local racer, and Ange studying a Motorsport mechanics course at TAFE.
In the nine-and-a-half years that followed, the pair never left each-others side, slowly uncovering their shared affection for food, adventure and exploration.
And, on November 18, 2023, they were finally married from a venue that was very fitting to their love story - Rydges at Mount Panorama.
The bride arrived to the venue alongside her bridal party in vehicles well suited to the iconic raceway - a Porsche GT4 and Porsche 911, as well as a BMW M3 and an Audi RS3.
After travelling to Rydges in style, it was time for Ange to make her way down the aisle.
She floated to the alter in a scoop neck, A-line gown with flower embellishments, after her niece and flower girl Evelyn Hagney set the scene.
Ange was accompanied by her maid of honour - her sister Nina Hagney, as well as her bridesmaids Katie Massey, Lauren Shiels, Kayla Watterson and junior bridesmaid Audrey Hagney.
The bridal party wore blush floor length gowns, which paired perfectly with the pop of pink highlighted in their bouquets.
And, when Ange finally reached the alter, she was able to join her groom.
Standing proudly next to Brad, was his best man Jack Windsor, and groomsmen James Woolmington, Jack Hagney, Harrison Windsor and junior groomsman Caleb Hagney.
The couple then exchanged vows, and wedding rings, thanks to the flawless delivery from Ange's nephew, and ring bearer Jaxon Hagney.
It was then that Ange officially became Mrs Shiels.
Though the story of Brad and Ange began in 2014, it wasn't until May, 2022 that the pair became engaged.
Brad proposed from the couple's apartment, while they were briefly living in Canberra during his years as a full-time professional racing driver.
The couple moved back to Bathurst in December 2022, and planned their perfect wedding.
One-hundred of the bride and grooms closest family and friends were in attendance, including the bride's parents Belinda and Richard Massey, and groom's parents Steven and Elizabeth Shiels.
Their perfect day, however, wouldn't have been as beautiful without the help of celebrant Nicci, from Say I do With Nicci, who tailored the ceremony specifically to suit the couple.
There to capture every magical moment was Matthew Harper Photography, as well as videographer Salty Fritz, who was accompanied by Lucas Marting.
Following the wedding, the pair headed straight to Bali to enjoy a very relaxing honeymoon.
They plan to stay in Bathurst for the foreseeable future, where they have built their home.
This is so Brad can continue to race from Australia's home of Motorsport, and Ange can continue to be his biggest fan (while controlling his radio and ensuring his racing gear is always fresh and clean.)
The pair are looking forward to where the world will take them in the years to come, and all of the adventures to be had as husband and wife, especially those involving their recently adopted dog, Buddy.
