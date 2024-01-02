THROWBACK GALLERY: A look at Party in the Park and other events in 2015

As 2014 turned into 2015, Bathurst was alight with activity and events. Take a stroll down memory lane with the Western Advocate as it explores photos through the New Year season. Some of the events included in this gallery are:
- Bathurst Historical Society garden party
THE Bathurst District Historical Society held their annual Christmas party early in December. More than 100 people attended including members, family and friends, as well as those who have served as guest speakers over the past 12 months.
- Cirkus Surreal
CIRKUS Surreal's end-of-year production, Bond, was an opportunity for Kelso High to show off its new truss. The production featured a number of aerial and acrobatic stunts performed as scenes from the James Bond films played on a screen in the background.
-Shirley Turnbull Memorial on Boxing Day Races
AMASSIVE crowd turned out in perfect weather for the Shirley Turnbull Memorial on Boxing Day. It was the first Shirley Turnbull race meeting to be held at the new harness racing complex.
- Party in the Park
A CROWD well into the thousands gathered at the Adventure Playground on New Year's Eve for the annual Party in the Park.
