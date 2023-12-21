Honestly, would you really want to live anywhere else? | Rural Notebook

WITH just a few days 'til Christmas, we know that 2023 is ending on a pretty good note for a lot of country people.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
I know that a lot of fingers were burnt in the hurried selling of sheep and cattle as this year's spring looked seriously dry.
In summary:
Rosemary and I wish all our readers the compliments of the season. We hope that you enjoy the peace of Christmas with your family and friends and that the new year will be kind to you.
Thanks to Richard Butcher for his weekly Nutrien wool report, to Matt Watson, Rachel Chamberlain and Jacinta Carroll and to the Blayney Chronicle for including our Rural Notebook in your newspaper each Thursday.
We hope that this column is of interest to our readers, and we will resume in mid-January.
SINCERE sympathy is offered to the McIntosh family on the passing of Barbara in recent weeks.
Barbara and her late husband Brian raised their family at Freemantle Station, Freemantle, and with Tony McIntosh and his family, they operated the station for many years.
Barbara was always involved in community and family affairs and she will be greatly missed by her wide circle of friends.
RECENT RURAL NOTEBOOK COLUMNS:
THE financial strains on local government councils are obvious and they aren't going to go away.
It's noticeable that Bathurst Regional Council (BRC) is doing a line-by-line review of all its financial needs and commitments and this was brought about by the serious rate rise that was projected.
BRC's approach to the problem is appreciated and probably sets an example for every council.
IN late September, we heard forecasts from every angle for an intense El Nino weather event developing during spring and bringing a red hot summer with drought conditions.
Instead, we are enjoying a nearly green lead-up to Christmas, seeing a lot of glossy cattle (especially the blacks), and no hand-feeding of broadacre stock in the Bathurst basin.
An area to our east that includes Mount Lambie, Rydal and Tarana continues to be a tough spot for livestock farming and this has been the case for probably eight months.
I hope Santa brings that area at least 50 millimetres before the new year (and the same for all of us).
THE amount of spot spraying for serrated tussock across our district is very noticeable, with lots of dying plants being obvious.
Of course, there are thousands of hectares of tussock in full seed at present that will provide a vast seedbank for years to come, but the efforts of some landholders to keep the weed off their land is to be commended.
Of real concern is the gradual spread of true Scotch thistle into wooded areas, where it is hard to control, and this year's seeds can be viable for the next eight years.
BODY strike in longwool sheep has caused serious losses and much concern since the season-altering rains of several weeks ago.
Shoulder strike in crossbred ewes and head strike in Merino rams is still very obvious, as is breech strike in young sheep that still haven't had their tail wrinkles bred out or surgically removed.
There is a range of products that treat or control fly strike in sheep and, always, the better the product, the higher the price.
THE wool market closed for the calendar year with a very positive result as nearly 50,000 bales were offered and 94.7 per cent of them sold.
By the end of the week, the EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) was up 35ac to a new level of 1212ac/kg, while also rising nearly six per cent in US dollar terms.
This was the high for the 2023/24 season.
The 17.5 micron and finer types were keenly sought after as they enjoyed renewed demand and, at the end of the week, were up to 100ac/kg dearer.
The 18 micron and broader were up to 50ac/kg dearer as Chinese companies were very keen to gather wool prior to the Christmas recess.
Italian and Indian buyers, while present, were still far more subdued than normal.
Their return to the auction rooms at some stage will also be much appreciated by all.
When sales recommence on January 9, after a three-week break, there will be 45-50,000 bales offered.
A very merry Christmas and wonderful new year to you and your family.
A GRANDFATHER at his 103rd birthday party was asked if he thought he'd make another year.
"I certainly do," said pop, "statistics show that very people die between 103 and 104."
***
ON a visit to a retirement home, he stayed for lunch.
In the queue, a lady resident said: "We have two lines for meals and we call then Cane and Able."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.