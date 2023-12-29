Third time unlucky: Man keeps driving while disqualified and keeps getting caught

A MAN who continues to be caught driving while disqualified has been given a fine of almost $4000.
Kane Herbert Rook, 33, of Rocket Street, West Bathurst, was found guilty in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on December 13, 2023 of three counts of driving while disqualified and one charge of driving with drugs.
Police documents before the court said Rook was behind the wheel of a blue Volvo station wagon when he pulled into a service station on Stewart Street just after 10pm on November 4, 2023.
Police, who were at the location for an unrelated matter, said they saw Rook - who they knew to be disqualified - walk from the car and into the store.
They said Rook looked at the ground as he stopped near the store's entrance on his way to his car after he spotted police.
Police approached Rook and asked if he had been driving.
Rook said a friend had been, but admitted that a review of CCTV footage would show him getting out from behind the wheel of the car, according to police.
Further checks later showed Rook had been disqualified from driving until April 11, 2024.
On a separate occasion, police said Rook was seen driving on Lambert Street at around 4pm on October 7, 2023.
Rook got out of his car and police said he ignored them as they pressed the police vehicle's horn twice to get his attention.
When police found Rook sitting near a shop in the vicinity, they said he was asked for his licence.
On another occasion, police said Rook was seen driving along Lambert Street at about 10.30pm on August 18, 2023 with three passengers.
He was asked for his licence, which was disqualified, and was then given a drug test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for the drug.
His sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
ROOK'S extensive driving record was mentioned in open court by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who noted he had at least eight matters, including five speeding charges, to his name.
The charge against Rook was also read aloud by Ms Ellis, who found the matter proved in his absence.
Rook was convicted and fined $3800.
His licence was also disqualified for a further 12 months.
