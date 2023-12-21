New pieces to the puzzle in decision making as council cuts back spending

COUNCIL will assess projects a lot more thoroughly before committing to pursue them after adopting a new matrix.
It's all part of the pathway to sustainability, a critical planning measure council is developing after agreeing not to pursue a special rate variation (SRV) to generate additional income.
The pathway to sustainability calls on council to under take a comprehensive review of services, determining which ones should be retained, discontinued, and introduced, as well as service levels and quality.
Council needed to establish criteria for setting priorities for services and progress, which has led to the development of a 12-step process for deciding priorities and a service review matrix, resembling a jigsaw puzzle.
The 12 steps provide guidance on how to rank conflicting priorities when making decisions.
"They are based on the collective experience of council staff across this and other councils' diversity of projects and programs and the extensive literature available on this topic," general manager David Sherley said.
The service review matrix is meant to help in the early steps of deciding priorities, and presents with interlocking elements across the three core themes of economy, community and environment.
Mr Sherley said "creating consensus on the perfect scoring system is impossible", as different sectors of the community would put more weight on different criteria.
"The matrix is a deliberate attempt to integrate the cross section of community priorities and elevate awareness in the debate of other schools of thought," he said.
"... This diversity of opinion is reflected in the Bathurst community as it is elsewhere and is typical of complex decisions at all levels of government, including Bathurst Regional Council.
"One of the purposes of the matrix is to create a framework for objectivity in making difficult decisions around the allocation of scarce resources to often competing priorities."
Moving forward, council will use these tools to determine its priorities when allocating its limited resources.
