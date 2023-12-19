Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Listen here: Bathurst Theatre Company has something to say about Christmas | The arts

By Maryanne Jaques
December 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Use the Public Art Map at Culture Maps Central NSW to play eye-spy. Pictured are Weddin Silos at Grenfell, painted by Heesco. Picture by Helen Carpenter.
Use the Public Art Map at Culture Maps Central NSW to play eye-spy. Pictured are Weddin Silos at Grenfell, painted by Heesco. Picture by Helen Carpenter.

BATHURST Theatre Company (BTC) has had a lot of fun with radio plays in recent years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.