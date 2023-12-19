Listen here: Bathurst Theatre Company has something to say about Christmas | The arts

BATHURST Theatre Company (BTC) has had a lot of fun with radio plays in recent years.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
This week, BTC brings us a delightful Christmas classic story, A Christmas Carol, in the form of a live radio play to the audience within the characteristic ambience of Keystone 1889 (Friday, December 22 at 6.30pm).
The play brings to life how Scrooge captures the old true meaning of Christmas.
YOU don't need to travel to the coast for a dose of cool this summer.
The region has hundreds of arts and cultural offerings, from beautiful art exhibitions (in air-conditioned comfort) to festivals to eye-spy car trips hunting down unique works of public art.
First, the festivals.
The Gulgong Folk Festival is called a "gathering" this year (January 6-7).
It's billed as a couple of days of like-minded musos looking to showcase their talent, have a weekend of music, and meet old and new friends.
The local pubs will be venues and some bands are already locked in.
There will be blackboards throughout the day/night and jam sessions.
Parkes will come alive from January 10-14, 2024 to celebrate Elvis Presley, all things rock 'n' roll and the festival's 31st year.
The Parkes Elvis Festival will include hundreds of Elvis, Jailhouse Rock and rock 'n' roll-themed events across five fabulous, fun-filled days.
The theme for the 2024 festival is Elvis' 1957 musical drama, Jailhouse Rock.
Rounding off January, the Bathurst Inland Sea of Sound will return with a suite of world music-inspired gigs at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre and surrounds (January 19-21).
For road trip ideas - from museums to visit to galleries to explore to heritage sites and lots and lots of public art - head to Arts OutWest's custom-made Culture Maps Central NSW.
These are interactive maps with lots of behind-the-art stories about all the nuggets of culture you'll find across the region.
Save the link to your phone and navigate across the creative region: www.centralnsw.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.