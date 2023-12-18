Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

It's not enough to put trees in tubs. You also have to water them | Letter

By Ian Wallace
December 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trees in George Street.
Trees in George Street.

IT is disappointing to write again on this topic, but could council find someone to tell whoever is responsible to water the blanky trees in those stupid tubs around town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.