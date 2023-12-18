It's not enough to put trees in tubs. You also have to water them | Letter

IT is disappointing to write again on this topic, but could council find someone to tell whoever is responsible to water the blanky trees in those stupid tubs around town.
They are literally dying of thirst.
Better still, put them in the ground to provide some shade in our desolate CBD.
How long does Bathurst have to wait for some serious beautification of our central business area?
The beautiful lamp posts alone simply do not cut it.
Meanwhile, most towns in NSW are leaving us well behind.
Another year wasted.
