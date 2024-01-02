Woman's jail time reduced after judge finds in favour of discount

A WOMAN'S time behind bars has been reduced despite her "clearly" having issues, after a District Court upheld her severity appeal.
Sonia Loretta Scott, 53, of Rocket Street, West Bathurst appeared before Orange District Court on December 15, 2023 to appeal a sentence she was dealt in Bathurst Local Court for driving while disqualified.
Scott filed a severity appeal for the October 20 outcome, which was upheld by Judge P Musgrave.
The original term, handed on October 20, 2023, was reduced from an 11-month sentence with a 6-month non-parole period, to eight months with a non-parole period of four months.
Court documents state Scott was behind the wheel of a grey Suzuki station wagon heading along Monaro Highway in Bredbo about 5pm on June 4, 2023.
Scott was stopped on the side of the road with no lights on when police pulled up behind her.
She was asked for her licence before police discovered she had been disqualified until July 12, 2023.
"I thought I wasn't disqualified anymore," she said.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela told the court that while Scott's record did not entitle her to leniency, a greater sentence discount from eight per cent to 15 would be appropriate.
"There is no objective seriousness when noting the 'facts' of the matter," Mr Pahalawela said, after noting Scott had "great clarity" after completing the Traffic Offenders Program.
Crown prosecutor Thomas Primrose agreed, but highlighted the need for specific and general deterrence.
In granting the appeal, Judge Musgrave said Scott "clearly has issues" given she was on bail at the time.
"To achieve empathy at this point proves to be a struggle," Judge Musgrave said.
"It is still a serious matter that warrants a full time sentence, there is no doubt about that.
"I have no doubt that community safety would not be met by an intensive correction order (ICO) given she has been offered the opportunity of an ICO on two occasions.
"Ms Scott, do not get behind the wheel ... there is no point coming back [to court] time and time again, it will only get worse."
Scott will be eligible for release from prison on February 17, 2024.
