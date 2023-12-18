Expect reduced speed limits and night work as highway duplication goes on

PART of the Great Western Highway has been reduced to 40 kilometres an hour as work continues on a duplication of a section of the busy road.
Transport for NSW says the speed limit outside the Hydro Majestic at Medlow Bath has been reduced to 40km/h around-the-clock as part of the $174 million, 1.2km upgrade to the highway through the village.
The reduced speed limit is in place for around 150 metres either side of the pedestrian refuge.
Transport for NSW is widening the highway at Medlow Bath so that it becomes four traffic lanes separated by a median, with dedicated turning lanes, new traffic lights and left turning bay at the intersection with Bellevue Crescent (on the Katoomba end of the village), and a new pedestrian bridge for improved access from the train station across the highway and to Railway Parade.
In terms of the reduced limit, Transport for NSW says conditions will be assessed "after the busy holiday period" to determine if the 40km/h limit will remain in place for the duration of the work.
At the other Great Western Highway duplication site, meanwhile, drivers are asked to note changed traffic conditions during night work.
Transport for NSW says the night work will take place around Browns Gap Road and Coxs River Road at Little Hartley from Monday, December 18.
It says work at Browns Gap Road will include installing drainage across the Great Western Highway, placing, extending and removing barriers, and line-marking.
Work at Coxs River Road will include replacing barriers, core drilling near the highway and line-marking.
Transport for NSW says work hours will be 8pm to 5am and the work is expected to take three nights to complete, weather permitting.
Reduced speed limits will be in place during work hours.
The $232 million Coxs River Road upgrade to the Great Western Highway involves widening and realigning 2.4 kilometres of the highway.
