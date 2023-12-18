Focus on location and renovation

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday November 30: 23 Macquarie Street, Bathurst:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 23 Macquarie Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located at 23 Macquarie Street in Bathurst, this modern contemporary cottage has been fully renovated from top to toe.
Listing agent Kurt Waterford said that the location coupled with the home's renovations have made it a standout in the area.
"This charming cottage has a pleasant rural outlook with great street appeal," he said. "It boasts a family friendly yard with only one neighbour."
This is a property with room for the whole family thanks to three gorgeous bedrooms and two living areas including the stunning outdoor entertainment area.
The bedrooms all provide built-in robes which adds to the abundance of storage throughout the home.
The home also offers two bathrooms for convenience and a single car garage for off-street parking.
Both of the bathrooms, the laundry, and the kitchen have been stylishly renovated with the kitchen perfect for any budding chef.
There is ample cupboard and bench space but the the butlers pantry is where the modern and practical kitchen really stands out.
23 Macquarie Street offers a functional, open-plan layout and attention to detail has been been shown throughout the homes renovations, even down to the tinted windows for and UV protection and added privacy.
Outside the home the features continue with the gorgeous outdoor entertaining area the perfect spot to relax and unwind with family and friends. The large backyard is ideal for kids to have their own space to play, and a garden shed again adds to the home's amazing amount of storage space.
The location of the property is ideal with plenty of facilities located in the immediate area. It is an easy walk to Bathurst Base Hospital, the Macquarie River Walk, Bathurst Adventure Playground, the Bathurst PCYC, Bathurst Bowling Alley, Bathurst Tennis Club and Bathurst High School.
The bustling CBD of Bathurst is also only a short walk or a two minute drive away.
As the home of Mount Panorama, Bathurst is synonymous with the world of motor racing, but it offers so much more.
Education is Bathurst's largest industry with 60 education facilities including Charles Sturt University as well as TAFE, secondary and primary campuses, making it the perfect place to raise a family.
