There are plenty of reasons to bring back the potato onion

THE potato onion is in fact a type of onion.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It was once very common in the household kitchen garden but is now hardly ever heard of.
There were two major reasons why it was very common: it was easy to propagate, and it was highly productive.
Normal onions are propagated by seed - you plant one seed and get one onion. In contrast, potato onions multiply by root division, somewhat similar to the way garlic multiplies - you bury one potato onion which then produces up to six new onions, sometimes more.
Potato onions are very hardy, and the labour involved in planting and harvesting them is minimal.
In his 1997 book The Practical Australian Gardener, the late, great Peter Cundall sings the praises of the humble potato onion, saying "it would be a tragedy if we lost this useful, mild, disease-resistant and long-keeping onion" (p.99).
It has been suggested that despite their many benefits, once the agricultural industry became more automated, potato onions fell out of favour because they did not lend themselves to easy harvesting.
Consumers became more used to seeing ordinary onions in the supermarkets and that became the norm.
There is not a lot of difference between potato onions and shallots, as they are from the same family.
Shallots tend to be milder in flavour, smaller, and not as long-storing as potato onions.
In Bathurst, potato onions can be planted from July through to September, and as the weather warms up in spring,
It's interesting to see the new bulbs expanding into a "nest" (as in the photo).
Starter bulbs can be obtained online from reputable seed companies such as Diggers, or The Seed Collection for around $10-$12 for five or six bulbs (plus postage).
This might seem quite expensive until you realise if you always store some of the onions to replant for the following year, you will never have to buy them again.
If you would like to learn more about sustainability in the garden you could join the sustainable gardening group hosted by Greening Bathurst.
Just email Greening Bathurst at greeningbathurst@gmail.com and mention that you would like to know more about the gardening group, and someone will be in touch.
You can also email Greening Bathurst if you have any questions or comments about any of our gardening articles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.