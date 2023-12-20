Amid the rush and celebrations, don't forget to show some compassion | State politics

IT'S that time of year again. The festive season is upon us as lots of parties and family gatherings are held across the region.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Please remember this is a busy time of year on our roads as many travel to visit loved ones. It is every driver's responsibility to ensure all road users arrive at their destination safely.
I also encourage everyone to show some compassion this festive season: whether it be an act of kindness for a neighbour who may be celebrating alone, some patience in the crowded shopping centres or a donation to one of the many charities supporting those doing it tough.
I wish everyone a joyous and restful holiday period spent with family and friends.
Thank you to all who have contributed to the Bathurst electorate over the past 12 months to make it a great place to live and work.
I am pleased to see our region forging ahead towards a bright future and the community spirit as strong as ever.
Please take care of one another, especially on our roads, and see you all in 2024!
THE Bathurst Electorate Office will be closed for a short break over Christmas.
The office will close from 1pm on Friday, December 22 and reopen at 9am on Monday, January 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.