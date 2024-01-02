'Keep it to yourself': Shirtless man hurls slur in classic show of 'name-calling'

A MAGISTRATE has told a man to keep his opinions to himself after he stood outside his home, while shirtless, and partook in some name-calling.
Aiden Daymond, 29, of Hereford Street, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on December 18, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to behaving offensively in public.
Court documents state the victim and his wife were at a home on Hereford Street in Kelso when a shirtless Daymond began to yell from his veranda.
"Tell your boyfriend that he's a cousin (expletive) ... Everyone in Bathurst knows it," Daymond said.
A short time later, police went to Daymond's home and asked him about the incident.
"I have no idea, not sure where I was sorry," he said.
"My memory is fuzzy, I don't remember (expletive)."
When police were attempting to serve an Apprehended Violence Order on Daymond, he said "what? The cousin (expletive)" and laughed.
Solicitor James Taylor told the court that his client was "struggling" with family matters at the time, and had taken steps to address his health.
"He realises this kind of behaviour is not acceptable," Mr Taylor said.
Before handing down her sentence, Magistrate Fiona Toose said the matter was something she would expect "someone younger" to be charged with.
"You're 29. You might have opinions of people but no one wants to hear them, keep them to yourself," Ms Toose said.
"It's essentially name-calling."
Daymond was convicted and placed on a conditional release order for 12 months.
