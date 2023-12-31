Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Were you at the last round of junior touch footy before the Christmas break?

Updated January 10 2024 - 10:37am, first published January 1 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FAMILIES descended on Learmonth Park for the final week of junior touch football for the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.