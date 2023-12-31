Were you at the last round of junior touch footy before the Christmas break?

FAMILIES descended on Learmonth Park for the final week of junior touch football for the year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
All teams were pumped to hit the field, and the slightly cooler weather from the week before meant the conditions were perfect for an epic mid-season finale.
All ages brought their A-game to the field to end the year on a high.
Lightning Strikers took on the Motive Civil Bulldozers in a battle that went end to end and Eggo Eels' under 10s played a tight match against the Wonders, just to name a couple.
Plenty of tries were up for grabs and players took every opportunity they could get to dive over the line.
The season will continue in 2024.
If you missed it, you can find all the photos and coverage from round one, round two, round three, round four, round five, round six, round seven and round eight on our website and across print editions as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.