Early Christmas present as Rayner takes honour in club hamper

HONOURS have gone to Bradley Rayner in the Bathurst Cycling Club's most recent round of racing.
In what was a successful return to racing, Rayner finished ahead of Blue Mountains rider Ian Grant and Bathurst's Robert Jeffries in second and third respectively in the Christmas hamper A grade race.
It was actually Jeffries that performed well early, but a strong pursuit by Rayner, Grant, Jack Cannon and Nic Barrett made for competitive racing.
That five-rider group would remain together for the rest of the race, with Rayner, a former club champion, ultimately coming out on top.
In B grade, it was Brian Draper that came out on top, finishing ahead of David Reece and Tony Shaw in second and third respectively.
Newcomers Nathan Henderson and Robbie Milford, who both started the race well, came in fourth and fifth respectively.
In C grade, Toireasa Gallagher continued her excellent run of form to take out the win.
A final climb push in D grade saw Peter Hickey take honours.
Gallagher was fresh off a medal at AusCycling's NSW Elimination Scratch and Madison Championships in Sydney earlier this month, taking bronze in the elite women scratch.
In that same event - held on the weekend of December 9-10 - her daughter Jenna won gold in the under 15 women scratch, with fellow Bathurst rider Hallie Allen took bronze, while her sister Sienna came fourth.
Jenna also won gold in the under 15 women elimination, while Sienna won bronze and Hallie came fourth.
Temperatures outside were reportedly over 40 degrees, but inside the Dunc Gray Velodrome it was almost 10 degrees cooler.
