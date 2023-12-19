'You're a bloody fool': Toole's blunt road safety message ahead of Christmas

WITH the state's road toll sitting at its highest in five years, a desperate plea has gone out to motorists to do everything they can to avoid there being another empty chair at the table this Christmas.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole didn't mince words on December 19, 2023 when he joined with Chifley Police District Superintendent Bob Noble to deliver a road safety message.
"I think the Central West is indicative of what we see right across regional and rural NSW, so whether it's speeding, whether it's driving under the influence, or whether it's using a mobile phone, we have put the message out there time after time," Mr Toole said.
"You're a bloody fool if you keep going down this path.
"You will be caught. Our police are going to be out in force."
He has called on motorists to obey all the road rules and drive to the conditions as they travel this Christmas and New Year period.
Getting behind the wheel while tired or intoxicated, driving too fast, or using a mobile phone could end in disaster for the driver, a loved one or another innocent traveller.
The NSW road toll for 2023 currently sits at 349, which is 79 more lives lost than the same time in 2022.
Ten people died on the roads over the weekend of December 16 and 17 alone.
Mr Toole doesn't want to see another weekend like that.
"It has a far rippling effect in our local communities. We need everybody to do the right thing. We need everybody to arrive safely," he said.
"If you're sitting behind the wheel of the car and you're acting like a fool, then you're not only putting your life at risk, you're putting other motorists' lives at risk as well, as well as the precious cargo, which is children, inside those cars."
Supt Noble also urged people to drive carefully as they hit the road over the Christmas and New Year period.
He highlighted the additional traffic on the roads, which is thought to be one factor that leads to increases in accidents, injuries and fatalities at this time of year.
"There are a lot more cars on the road, there are people travelling around, getting around to see loved ones and so forth, and going on holidays," he said.
"There are also people using the roads who don't normally drive on open roads and at speed, so that's a factor as well."
Police will conduct their high-visibility operation on the state's roads, starting at 12.01am on Friday, December 22, 2023, with double demerits to be in effect from this time.
The operation will conclude at 11.59pm on Monday, January 1, 2024.
Mr Toole and Supt Noble encouraged motorists to think about all the other people, including emergency service workers, who could be impacted by their poor decision making behind the wheel.
"These such incidents have a far-reaching ripple effect on the community," Supt Noble said.
"Yes, those also do affect our first responders - police, rural firies, Fire and Rescue, ambulance officers, VRA (Volunteer Rescue Association) - they're attending these things day in and day out. It certainly has an effect on them, but further to that ... it causes significant impacts on families.
"There's often a seat at the table that night where there's no one sitting there, so what I would say is, people need to be very cautious about their driving at times like these, particularly when there is a high traffic density.
"We will be out in force, and we will have to book people if they do the wrong thing. We don't want to book people. We also don't want to deliver a death message to their family."
