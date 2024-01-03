Think before you act: a reminder for man who breached AVO

A MAN has walked from a courtroom with a reminder to think before he acts, after he breached court orders.
Joshua Matthew Parker, 27, of Phillip Street, Oberon was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on December 18, 2023 after he previously pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
The victim was at a home in Oberon on July 31, 2023 when she sent Parker a message about her belongings, court documents said.
Soon after, Parker sent a text message in reply, which put him in breach of an AVO that named the victim as a protected person.
Then around 1pm on August 3, the victim drove to Oberon with a friend for lunch when she got lost and found herself on Phillip Street, where Parker was living at the time.
As the victim was turning her vehicle around to leave the dead-end road, Parker walked towards her and appeared to be filming on his phone.
The court heard about a minute later the victim got a phone call from Parker, who asked "why are you down my street?".
The victim ended the call.
On August 14, the victim went to Bathurst Police Station to report the incidents.
Solicitor Fiona Sams told the court that while her client had breached his AVO twice, "it wasn't something he set out to do".
In agreeing with Ms Sams, Magistrate Fiona Toose told Parker this was a lesson in "thinking before you do things".
"These are not instigated breaches, you just reacted to what happened. Learn not to communicate," Ms Toose said.
Parker was dismissed without penalty or conviction.
