THROWBACK GALLERY: A look back at Bathurst in January 2015

The Western Advocate looks back at what was happening in January 2015. Some of the events included in this gallery are:
- New Years Celebrations
See how people spent New Years Eve and New Years Day. From picnics in the park to jumping in the water at Chifley Dam
- Budding artists get creative in holidays
A GROUP of young artists have spent some of their school holidays creating original works as part of junior art workshops at Pigments and Palettes on Russell Street.
- First family Markets of the year
Around 15 stalls were operating for the markets, as customers came in dribs and drabs to see what was on offer.
- PCYC fun on fire
THE Bathurst PCYC is proving to be a popular school holiday destination for local youngsters. The visit by the team from Bathurst Fire Brigade last week was a hit.
- Paul Oxley's Surprise 60th
The club was filled with 130 people from as far away as Sydney and Queensland for the occasion. Paul was thoroughly surprised by the turnout, which included family, friends, and old football mates.
