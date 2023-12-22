We'll cross that bridge when we come to it

A NEW bridge coming together further down the Macquarie River from Bathurst might offer a glimpse of the future for our city.
The NSW Government's reasons for building the new $220 million bridge at Dubbo include improving traffic congestion in that city (it will be part of a new alignment for the Newell Highway) and providing a second high level crossing during flood events.
Sound familiar?
There are more than a few echoes of some of the big transport discussions in this city in the past few years - from the uselessness of the low level bridge during floods to the increasing traffic between Bathurst and the growing housing estates of Kelso to the question of whether a Great Western Highway bypass of Bathurst would ever be economically or geographically feasible.
To see the Great Western Highway cut by the Macquarie River near Stockland Drive in November 2022 - following closures to the highway in recent years because of fires, landslips and snow - was to pose new questions about Bathurst's road network and whether it is able to stand up to crisis.
For all those who look at the new Dubbo bridge in terms of infrastructure planning, though, there will be others who simply see it as an interesting new feature on an interesting, feature-filled river.
The meandering Macquarie makes quite a journey from Bathurst - through Burrendong Dam, Wellington, Dubbo, Narromine and Warren to the Macquarie Marshes - and there's a bridge to suit every interest along the way.
Unassuming bridge? The little crossing on Freemantle Road, north-west of Bathurst, fits the bill.
Bridge with a story? Try Wellington, where the span across the river came crashing down in January 1989 after an earthmoving excavator snagged a truss.
Urban bridge? Find an elevated spot and have a look at the traffic streaming across the LH Ford that connects Dubbo and West Dubbo.
Bridge with a park? There's a great example of the genre at Warren as the river snakes its way under the Oxley Highway.
Whether this latest Dubbo bridge adds appreciably to that list or simply turns out to be a victory of practicality over beauty is yet to be determined.
But a new $220 million structure on the river we call home is worth noting - and it will be worth a crossing for those heading west in years to come.
