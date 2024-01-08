'Controlling' man released from jail after court finds no more prison time needed

A MAN has been released from prison after a magistrate found he had served enough time behind bars on remand for his 'controlling' behaviour.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 48-year-old from Blayney stood before Bathurst Local Court on December 18, 2023 to be sentenced for:
Court documents state the accused and the victim were at a home in Blayney around 8pm on October 14, 2023 when they got into an argument about a television show.
He became verbally aggressive, according to the documents, which explained he followed the victim into a bathroom and punched a door.
The victim pushed past him and ran to her car.
He told the victim she couldn't leave without the keys and reached inside of the vehicle.
Then, after the victim bit his hand, the man got in his car and drove away for a short while before he returned to the home and parked directly behind the victim's car.
Court documents state police believed he did this to intimidate the victim.
Police then went to the home and were greeted by the man, who was holding a can of alcohol in one hand and a cigarette in the other.
When asked what happened, he pointed to the victim in her vehicle and said "ask her".
As he was being placed under arrest, he brushed past officers and tried to back away from police.
He was sprayed with pepper spray before he was taken to the ground by police and walked to the back of a caged vehicle.
Then, he kicked his feet against the car to try and stop being put inside.
He was wrestled to the ground by police before he was put in the vehicle and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Two days later on October 16 around 6.30pm, the sent the victim a message over Facebook, putting him in breach of an AVO that had been put in place.
The victim replied, saying "I believe you are aware as I am you are not aloud [sic] to have any contact with me".
"Well we are both guilty of breaching [the AVO] so formality's side...," he replied.
Police then went to a home in Blayney the following day, where they became aware of the AVO breach.
The man was arrested around 1pm and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he admitted to sending the messages.
The accused stood before Magistrate Fiona Toose in handcuffs, accompanied by Corrective Officers, as he confirmed his guilty pleas to all charges.
Barrister Mr Green told the court that the behaviour of his client, who was supported in court by relatives, was towards the "bottom end" of severity.
"Obviously the intimidation falls slightly below the mid-range ... but there were no threats of violence," Mr Green said.
Control was the word Ms Toose used to describe the man's behaviour, who she determined had a clear disregard for court orders.
"You shouldn't be using a car as an obstacle to send a message of control. This is all about control," Ms Toose said.
"The whole way you've approached this [AVO] is cavalier in nature; the orders do apply to you ... Change your attitude."
The man - who had been refused bail for these matters since October 18 - was offered the chance for a "clean slate" by Ms Toose.
His family cried as he was given a 'time served' sentence, which saw him walk free on the day of his sentence.
He was also fined $2000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.