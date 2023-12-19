Heroic hound Elanore is back at pound and looking for a family

A GREAT Dane who donated life-saving blood for a fellow dog facing surgery is hoping to find a family after her first attempt did not work out.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Elanore had been adopted by the Bathurst Small Animal Pound, but has returned to the facility and is again looking for a home.
The pound says Elanore has returned due to "no fault of her own".
The Great Dane achieved fame earlier this year when she donated blood for a dog facing surgery at Hartley Valley Vets that carried the risk of significant blood loss.
"We took a safe amount [of blood] that was in her best interest and she stayed in hospital with us and spent the whole time on fluids and whatnot to get her strength back," Hartley Valley Vets receptionist Tyler De Losa said at the time.
Ms De Losa described Elanore as an empathetic and good-natured dog who would be perfect for those in need of companionship, as well as being "a character and very playful".
The Bathurst Small Animal Pound says Elanore "is a strong lady and would need an owner who is experienced in handling larger, stronger dogs with an appropriate sized yard"
It is also recommended that she be an only dog.
She is desexed.
Those interested in meeting or adopting Elanore are asked to contact Bathurst Regional Council on 6333 6211.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.