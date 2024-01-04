'Nobody is safe': 'Destructive' crime spree puts man behind bars for years

STEALING bottles of alcohol and smashing windows belonging to a spate of Bathurst businesses has put a 47-year-old behind bars for years.
Kenneth George Ward of Sydney Road, Kelso will spend at least two years behind bars, after he was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court for:
Ward was walking around the Gold Panner Motor Inn about 11pm on October 29, 2023 when he took a wooden stake from a garden and smashed two windows in the reception area, court documents state.
Ward then walked to the rear of his unit and smashed the window.
Police went to the premises a short time later and were waved down by Ward, who said someone had shattered his window.
Ward got the wooden stake he had hidden in his bathroom, and told police he had it on hand for protection against "bikers".
Police then spoke with a manager, who gave CCTV vision of the incident, which clearly showed Ward damaging the property.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Throughout the month of October, Ward went on a crime spree - according to court documents, stealing a number of items from Bathurst businesses.
On October 8 around 10am, he was seen on CCTV stealing a one litre bottle of Jim Beam from Liquorland in the Bathurst Chase Shopping Centre.
Then, on October 13 he stole an unopened bottle of Wild Turkey - valued at $59.99 - from the Dudley Hotel and left with it hiding inside of a bag.
Ward was then seen on CCTV the following day around 3pm back at the Dudley Hotel taking a bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon - worth $65.99 - from the gaming area and leaving without paying.
Twenty minutes later Ward went to the Bathurst Music Academy building on George Street, where he stole a guitar and left with the instrument and alcohol he had brought into the premises.
Police were called to a home on Rocket Street in Bathurst around 4.40am on October 20 following reports that Ward was threatening to stab members of an alleged outlaw motorcycle gang.
Upon their arrival, the officers saw Ward outside of the payphone and placed him under arrest.
He was then searched by officers, who found four brand new Adidas shirts with labels and security tags in his backpack.
The court heard Ward was then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Ward said he had stolen about $500 worth of items from Rivers in Bathurst on October 6, and $250 from Intersport on October 20.
Further enquiries showed that he had broken into the store by wedging the front door open and smashing a window with a hammer, causing around $1000 in damage.
As he waited at the station, Ward threatened to "smash you [police officer] with this chair".
He lunged at the object, hinting towards throwing it, before he sat back down.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Simon Populin explained during sentencing that his client was homeless at the time and had a history of alcohol abuse.
But Mr Populin conceded that the "unprovoked destructive behaviour" was a concern.
In delivering the sentence, Magistrate Fiona Toose condemned Ward's behaviour, and said "nobody seems to be safe" from him.
"There comes a time Mr Ward that you have to take responsibility for your actions," Ms Toose said.
"Yes, you may have been homeless, but it doesn't excuse your behaviour."
Ward was given a non-parole period of two years, which means he will be eligible for release from prison on October 26, 2025.
