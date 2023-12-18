This is why we believe nuclear energy is vital for our economic future | Letter

They need very large amounts of storage.

They need very long transmission lines which must be oversized to cope with peak outputs.

They require large amounts of redundant capacity to cope with seasonal and weather variations. Solar must be 70 per cent larger to meet winter demand than required in summer. Grid scale wind droughts can run for eight days with minuscule output.

Very large amounts of storage are required to supply our mornings and evenings, but larger amounts are required to cover wind droughts and long periods of cloudy weather

Additional Distributed Energy storage is also planned at the domestic homeowner level which will place the cost burden onto homeowners.