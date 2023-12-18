This is why we believe nuclear energy is vital for our economic future | Letter

This article responds to the recent opinion piece claiming that "Nuclear energy is not viable for Australia".
Nuclear was criticised on the grounds that small modular reactors are not proven, the technology is too expensive and action on emissions reductions is so urgent that we should stay the course with "proven" low-cost renewables.
Errors in those criticisms reveal the undeniable case for including nuclear energy as a part of our optimum future energy mix.
Firstly, to cost. Yes, wind and solar cost less at their site boundary than nuclear energy, but that's where their advantage comes to a grinding halt. For wind and solar energy to be useful, it must be matched to the grid demand.
This underlines large cost issues for wind and solar:
This list explains why the levelised costs provided in the article by Grimes and others do not represent the reality of delivered cost of electricity to customers and why solar energy costs increase fourfold when their energy is delivered to customers.
This is verified by the appalling history of delivered energy cost and emissions blowouts in nations that have attempted an energy transition reliant on wind and solar.
We see in California the highest electricity prices in mainland USA, in Germany the destruction of their industrial base and the highest energy prices in Europe and nearer to home in South Australia we have the highest retail electricity prices on the NEM despite the highest penetration of wind and solar.
In France, with around 70 per cent of all electricity from nuclear power, we see some of Europe's lowest costs and lowest emissions in the world.
It is only by a full system analysis of the grid that a proper cost comparison can be arrived at.
We've done this in an Energy Model created by Dr Robert Barr of Electric Power Consulting.
This uses actual wind and solar outputs from our grid to which we add storage, transmission and other supporting generators to the system.
Generator costs come from CSIRO's Gen Cost report together with an updated nuclear energy cost which is representative of the new nuclear plant in the UAE.
Results show that a system that includes nuclear energy in the mix will provide consumers with electricity at a cost nearly half that of a system totally dependent on wind and solar.
This brings us to our second point, that of acting on emissions. Our optimum energy system delivers electricity with 17pc coming from solar, 10pc from wind, 69pc from nuclear and 4pc from hydro.
A huge additional benefit for decarbonisation using the nuclear scenario is its ultra low emissions intensity of only 19 gr CO2/kWh compared with the AEMO's Step Change Scenario with 113 gr CO2/kWh.
With the added embodied emissions of the 30,000km of transmission lines required by wind and solar, the nuclear option is massively ahead.
This is not surprising as analysis carried out by Grant Chalmers using data from BP has shown that seven of the 10 world's fastest non-hydro decarbonisation programmes have all included nuclear energy.
The precedent for speed and success is with nuclear energy and the standout example was the construction of 58 nuclear reactors in France over a 22-year period that has delivered one of the world's lowest carbon grids.
By far our greatest economic risk to Australia is the continued attempt to transition our energy system with exclusive reliance on wind and solar.
We see massive cost blowouts like the signature Snowy Hydro 2.0 pumped storage scheme which may cost around $14 billion or more.
Then there are transmission projects like Energy Connect which have increased from $1.9 billion to $3.3 billion and the Copper String project in Queensland which has blown out from $1.8 billion to $5 billion.
Our nation cannot afford this experiment into an unproven and uncosted renewable future.
To our final point, the harping comments about small modular reactors not yet being available is irrelevant.
We have the reactors available now that can decarbonise our grid at a known cost.
We have excellent proven options such as the South Korean APR1400, of which four have been completed in the UAE, with another four being finalised in South Korea.
We have the CANDU reactors from our Commonwealth cousins in Canada where 19 units were built over a 20-year period.
We can also use the new BWRX 300MW small nuclear power plant from General Electric, the first of which will enter service in Ontario in 2029.
Australia must grab onto nuclear energy. It's our only proven source of low cost, ultra low emission generation which will protect our farms and native landscapes from the rapacious spread of a materials intensive unproven experiment with a 100pc wind and solar grid.
