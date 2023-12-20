Nurse's chalk art is just one way the paediatrics ward is making kids smile

NO family wants their child to spend Christmas in a hospital bed, but for some, there's no other choice.
It's a difficult and heartbreaking reality, and one the staff at the Bathurst Hospital paediatrics ward are trying to make a little bit easier by filling the ward with Christmas cheer.
Walking through the main doors of Bathurst Hospital, you are met with a slew of decorations in the foyer, the display put together by hospital staff in their free time.
The sea of bright colours continues upstairs, particularly in the paediatrics ward, where some children will be spending the holidays.
Decorations dangle from the ceiling and hang on the walls, but it is an amazing chalk drawing that is the most impressive of all.
It was hand-drawn by nurse Augusto "JoJo" Cuevas, who would pick up his chalk during the quiet moments of his shift, and sometimes came to the hospital during his free time.
"I did twice. One during the night because I couldn't sleep, so I just came in from 11 o'clock to 1 o'clock, and one time was in the morning ... I just came in at 9.30am and left at one, I think," he said.
He estimated it took him, all up, 10 or more hours to complete the image of a child whispering in Santa's ear.
Mr Cuevas has drawn a couple of large pieces on the paediatrics ward chalk board before, including one of Queen Elizabeth in honour of her platinum jubilee.
The Christmas scene he has drawn this time was inspired by a real photo found by one of his colleagues.
"It was Shirley's idea to put up a picture there, just to make the kids feel happy during Christmas, just something for them to see," Mr Cuevas said.
"I just thought, alright, that would be a good idea, so I asked one of my colleagues and she was just browsing pictures, then she saw this real-time photo and she said, 'How about something like this?', so I just drew it up there."
The decorations and the chalk art are a constant source of warmth on the ward, but not the only way staff are brightening up the Christmas period.
Lauren Fallow - the executive assistant to the service transformation and general manager, the director of medical and director of nursing - said toys and hampers have been given to families in need.
"The facility has done a toy drive this year, which is part of Doin it for Rural Aussie Kids, which is a local charity that strives to make sure people in the area that may be doing it a bit tough are able to have a little bit extra," she said.
"All staff were asked, if they could, to donate some toys and so we've given nine big Christmas hampers out this year to local families who may be experiencing a bit of a tough time, especially during interest rate rises and inflation at the moment, so that was really rewarding for us."
There have also been toy donations received from Kmart and the Starlight Foundation, which are being distributed to children in the paediatrics ward.
Ms Fallow said it is really difficult for families to spend Christmas in hospital, which is why hospital staff wanted to contribute in the ways they have.
"As a mum myself, if I was in hospital at Christmas time it would be quite stressful, not only for you as the parent, but for the child and their siblings as well," she said.
"It kind of puts that effect on the whole family, so what us as a facility are doing is trying to make sure that, while they are in here, it's a little bit special for them.
She's proud to see the way staff have rallied around them to make it the experience as nice as possible under the circumstances.
"Our staff are incredible. What they do on a day-to-day basis is absolutely phenomenal," Ms Fallow said.
"They come to work to care for people, but then they've also taken it up a notch this year."
