Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Nurse's chalk art is just one way the paediatrics ward is making kids smile

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 20 2023 - 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NO family wants their child to spend Christmas in a hospital bed, but for some, there's no other choice.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.