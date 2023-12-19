Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Is the future of one Astley Cup sport in danger? Community asked for input

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
December 20 2023 - 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Could the 2024 Astley Cup feature a new sport and points system?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help