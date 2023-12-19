Bathurst bowlers hit up the greens in lead-up to Christmas

Game two, rink 18: Team Bourke were leading three shots to nil after the leads finished bowling on their first end, then Skip. John Archer skilfully and accurately moved each shot bowl to lead 1-0. Then with his very competitive lead bowler, Robert Keating scored 18 shots to 9 shots and led 19 shots to 9 over Skip. Robert Bourke and Jim Grives after the 13th end. Both Teams each scored four shots with John and Robert leading 23 shots to 13 shots after the 20th end. Then by holding five shots on the 21st end, Skip. Robert bowled a magnificent bowl to draw the sixth shot and they were just down 19 shots to 23 shots after the 21st end. By scoring two shots on the last end (22nd) Robert B and Jim went down to John and Robert K 21 shots to 23 shots after the 22nd end in a wonderful game of lawn bowls at the City.

