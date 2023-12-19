Bathurst bowlers hit up the greens in lead-up to Christmas

By the Bowling Shark
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
This week's report covers the last two weeks due to the Carillon Fours at Bathurst City and the lack of time to get last weeks completed. Good luck to Sue Murray and Pauline Clark who will take on the state ladies pairs in March 2024.
This week the Majellan also crowned the 2023 Men's Fours Champions. This will also be the last report for 2023. This is how they rolled.
Rink two: Peter Ryan and Tim Pickstone were 12-all after 11 ends of play against Kevin Dwyer and Ian Schofield. There was nothing between both teams from there on in with Team Schofield getting the win 22-17.
Rink three: John Mackey (swing bowler), Ted Parker and Josh Roberson were 2-all after three ends against John Mackey, Russ McPherson and Peter Phegan. From there Team Roberson controlled the remaining ends ton win the match 21-11.
Rink four: Glen Carter, Greg Cross and Terry James led from the second end against Jeff Adams, Bill Mackey and Max Elms and from there controlled the match. Team Elms couldn't keep up and went down in the end 20-13.
Rink five: Ron Hogan and Terry Bourke were 4 all after 5 ends of play against Graham Scott and Peter Zylstra. Team Bourke controlled the match from there and ran away winners 35-13.
Rink nine: George Ballard, Jeff Adams and Tim Pickstone were up 13-3 by the eighth against John Mackey, Peter Phegan and Shaun Elphick. Team Pickstone controlled the lead and held onto win thematch 27-17.
Rink ten: Robert Raithby, Mick Foxall and Darryl Shurmer were amongst the points early against Terry Chifley, Ted Parker and Greg Hallett. Team Shurmer didn't take the foot off the throat throughout the match and got the win 21-15.
Rink 11: Jake Shurmer, Peter Ryan and Glen Carter had to play catchup against Bob Charlton, Dick Graham and Terry Bourke who were 14-6 in front by the 13th . By the 20th end both teams were on 18 points and the last end proved the goods for Team Bourke who won 19-18.
Rick 12: Tony Smith, Paul Jenkins and Allan Clark were on the back foot from the start against Kevin Dwyer, Bill Dawson and Russ McPherson who had control of the match from the start. Team Clark tried their best but went down in the end 20-13.
Rink 13: Ron Hogan and Brian Hope were neck and neck against Graham Scott and Peter Zylstra with the scores level on the 11th (8-all). But from there Team Hope took charge and grabbed the game with a 25-19 win.
Rink 14: Ron McGarry, John Bosson and Peter Hope were 5 all after 6 ends of play against Ron Hollebone, Mick Burke and Max Elms. Team Hope did their best to gain the lead and keep it to win the match 20-15.
Rink 15: Bryce Peard, Bill Mackey and Noel Witney were going head to head for the first eight ends against Terry Chifley, Jim Clark and Peter Drew with the scores locked at 6-all. From there Team Drew controlled the points and the match to win 30-12.
Rink one - Men's Fours - Semi Final: Kerry Connors, Athol Flanagan, Josh Roberson and John Hobson opened the scoring against Peter Drew, Mick Sewell, Paul Francis and Lacie Koszta who from the third end opened the scoring to control the match and win 23-11.
Rink three - Men's Fours - Semi Final: Dick Graham, Peter Hope, Ted Parker and Tin Pickstone were 7-all after nine ends against Steve Finnerty, Andrew Moffatt, Shaun Elphick and Trevor Sharpham. There was nothing between the teams, but Team Pickstone got the choccies winning 20-13.
Rink five: John Mackey, Allan Clark and Russ MacPherson took 15 ends to let the opposition of Bill Mackey, Peter Zylstra and Peter Phegan to catch up (12-all). The last few ends saw a battle for the win with Team Macpherson winning 20-17.
Rink six: Ron Hogan and Tony Urza were showing how it is done against Gary Cameron and Dave Josh who were 9-0 down by the fourth. Team Josh tried everything to get the lead but fell short in the end going down 22-15.
Rink seven: Terry Clark, Ron Hollebone and Max Elms dominated the opposition of Kevin Dwyer, Ron McGarry and Jeff Adams who struggled for points throughout the match. Team Elms was relentless and smashed the score board with a 31-5 win.
Rink four - Men's Fours - FINAL: Dick Graham, Peter Hope, Ted Parker and Tim Pickstone were 1-7 down by the fifth against Peter Drew, Mick Sewell, Paul Francis and Lacie Koszta. Team Pickstone trailed the score board for the remaining ends but just fell short 19-18.
Rink nine: Terry Chifley, Peter Drew and Max Elms were 15-all after 13 ends against Tony Smith, Peter Phegan and Terry Bourke. Team Elms looked set for the win, but Team Bourke came back to take the win 25-22.
Rink 10: Darryl Howard, Dick Graham and Peter Zylstra were in a fight from the start against Terry Clark, Peter Ryan and Des Sanders. Both teams were locked on 16-all on the second last end with Team Sanders getting a narrow win 17-16.
Rink 11: Kevin Dwyer and Mick Foxall were in trouble early against Ron McGarry and Tim Pickstone who were 12-2 up by the 10th . Team Foxall levelled the match on the 18th (15-all) and snatch the win 18-16.
Rink 12: Geoff Thorne and Greg Hallett had their work cut out for them against Allan Clark and Noel Witney. With scores level on the fifth (6-all), ninth (10-all), and 15th (15-all) it went down to the wire with Team Witney winning 21-20.
Rink 12: Bryce Peard, John Bosson and Brian Hope were down 15-5 after 11 ends against Robert Raithby, Russ McPherson and Peter Hope. With two brother battling it out it came down to who could keep their cool the longest with Team (Peter) Hope winning 26-13.
This wraps up the last couple of weeks at the Majellan and also for the year, the Bowling Shark is taking to the high seas and some much needed R and R. From me and the entire community of the Majellan Bowling Club have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and see you all in 2024.
So until then, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
Wednesday, December 13
On another very hot afternoon for Bowling Lawn bowls at The Greens on William. Sixteen very keen bowlers were set down to play two games of social triples and one game of three bowl pairs.
Game one, rink 16: By scoring four shots on the seventh end, Skip. Norm Hayes, Kathy Evans and David Beale led 8-5 over Skip. Peter Drew, Trevor Kellock and Judy Rodenhuis. Then by scoring eight shots to three shots Team Hayes led 16-8 after the 14th end. Although Team Drew scored four shots on the 15th end, Team Hayes finished the best scoring five shots to be a comfortable winner, 21 shots to 12 shots against Team Drew after the 18th end.
Game two, rink 18: Team Bourke were leading three shots to nil after the leads finished bowling on their first end, then Skip. John Archer skilfully and accurately moved each shot bowl to lead 1-0. Then with his very competitive lead bowler, Robert Keating scored 18 shots to 9 shots and led 19 shots to 9 over Skip. Robert Bourke and Jim Grives after the 13th end. Both Teams each scored four shots with John and Robert leading 23 shots to 13 shots after the 20th end. Then by holding five shots on the 21st end, Skip. Robert bowled a magnificent bowl to draw the sixth shot and they were just down 19 shots to 23 shots after the 21st end. By scoring two shots on the last end (22nd) Robert B and Jim went down to John and Robert K 21 shots to 23 shots after the 22nd end in a wonderful game of lawn bowls at the City.
Game three, rink 19: After the ninth end, our visiting Queensland bowler, Skip. Darren English, who was formally from the City of Orange, Ian Shaw and Phillip Murray were leading 8-5 against Skip. Robert Lindsay, Ian Cunningham and Paul Rodenhuis, who scored a magnificent six shots followed by three shots to lead 14-8 after the 11th end. Then by scoring eight shots to seven shots, Team Lindsay was victorious 22 shots to 15 shots over Team English after the 21st end in another great game.
Game four: Once again, a very warm welcome to our Bathurst City Bowling Club life member and former Club Champion bowler of yesteryear Ross James who was the Skip. for Robert Lindsay and Robert Foster. This was a very interesting game of lawn bowls, as the scores after the 11th end had Team James leading 13-7 against Skip. Susie and Michael Simmons and Pam Warren, who then scored eight shots to lead 15 shots to 13 shots after the 15th end, but by scoring seven shots to two shots, Team James defeated Team Simmons 20 shots to 17 shots after the 19th end (City defeated Country by three shots).
Game five: The City team of Skip. Garry Hotham and Susan Murray proved too strong for the Country team of Skip. John Bollwell and John McDonagh. Team Hotham won 37 shots to eight shots ( City won by 29 shots). Commiserations to both Johns'. It certainly was a hard task for JB to play after an 18 month break from Bowls against a very competitive team.)
Game six: On the 12th end, Skip. Daniel Prasad, Trevor Kellock and Barry McPherson scored three shots to level the scores at 13-all with Skip. David English, Ron Cambey and Grant Brunton, who then led 17 shots to 13 shots after the 15th end over Skip. Prasad. Team English finished the best scoring nine shots to two shots to be successful 22 shots to 19 shots over Team Prasad (City won by 3 shots).
Game seven: After the ninth end, Skip. Norm.Hayes, Lornia Hayes and John Fulton were leading 11 shots to eight shots against Skip. Ian Shaw, Chris Stafford and Phillip Murray. After the 18th end the scores had doubled being 22 shots to 16 shots. Both teams each scored two shots with Team Hayes winning 24 shots to 18 over Team Shaw ( City won by 6 shots).
Congratulations to the City teams, who once again were too strong for the Country teams. City won six games to Country's one.
After the Cross the River Challenge had finished, the annual presentation of our championship winners and the club awards were presented by our vice-president Ian Shaw.
Bathurst City Bowling Club's 2023 champions:
Club awards:
Our club president Garry Hotham congratulated all the bowlers on their great bowling achievements in 2023. Once again thanked all of the club's volunteers and committee members for their help and assistance throughout the past year.
Garry especially thanked the op shop and Robert Bourke for their wonderful donations for all the raffles.
Once again, Garry thanked the BCCC, Rebecca, Olivia and all their staff for great work that they accomplished during 2023.
The winners of the Christmas hams were: Dave English, Ron Cambey and Grant Brunton and the losers were Ian Shaw, Chris Stafford and Phillip Murray.
Finally, Garry wished everybody a very happy Christmas and a safe and prosperity in the New Year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.