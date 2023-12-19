Perimeter established, police negotiators called during incident at Cowra

POLICE say a man has had his parole revoked after being arrested following an operation at Cowra.
Chifley Police District says officers were called to a unit on Victor Street, in Cowra's north, shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, December 19 after reports a man was armed with a firearm.
Police say it will be alleged in court that the man refused a police direction to leave the unit, and a perimeter was established.
Additional resources were called to the scene, including police negotiators and the Tactical Operations Regional Support unit.
A short time later, police say a 48-year-old woman left the unit.
Following further negotiations, police say a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman left the unit without incident at about 6.25pm.
The man was taken to Cowra Police Station, where he has been charged with a revocation of parole warrant, as well as driving while unlicensed.
The man has been remanded in custody to appear in Cowra Local Court on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.
