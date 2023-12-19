Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Perimeter established, police negotiators called during incident at Cowra

Updated December 20 2023 - 10:06am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

POLICE say a man has had his parole revoked after being arrested following an operation at Cowra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.