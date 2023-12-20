Lottie is set to join the Bathurst Australia Day ambassador club

THE Australian of the Year Awards title-holders keep coming for Bathurst.
A couple of months after Local Hero Amar Singh was in the city, NSW Young Australian of the Year Lottie Dalziel has been named as Bathurst's next Australia Day Ambassador.
Ms Dalziel, the founder of a website that provides sustainability information, says she is looking forward to being part of Bathurst's Australia Day program and her aim is to inspire.
She will feature during a busy day in the city that will include a citizenship ceremony, a morning tea and Australia Day Awards ceremony (including the announcement of the latest Living Legends, which has been moved from its traditional May date).
Among the more notable Australia Day Ambassadors around the region, Cabonne has snagged Seekers founding member Keith Potger; Wellington has got actor Rhys Muldoon, known for The Secret Life Of Us, House Husbands and Play School; and Better Homes And Gardens' Graham Ross will be heading to Parkes.
Recent Bathurst Australia Day Ambassador Tiffany Thomas Kane, a swimmer who won medals at the Rio and Tokyo Paralympics, will be in Yass this year.
When she spoke at Bathurst's Australia Day citizenship and awards ceremony in 2022, Ms Thomas Kane said "Australia is a place where you can go and achieve your dreams".
Her personal motto, she said, was "never give up; it's just the beginning".
